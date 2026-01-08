(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Vandenberg Environmental Team Conducts Western Snowy Plover Winter Survey [Image 5 of 5]

    Vandenberg Environmental Team Conducts Western Snowy Plover Winter Survey

    VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    A Western Snowy Plover stands on Surf Beach at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Jan. 13, 2025. The Western Snowy Plover is a special status species at Vandenberg and their protection mission is managed by 40 government civilians and contractors that support the 30th Civil Engineer Squadron’s environmental and conservation efforts. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2026
    Date Posted: 01.14.2026 13:53
    Photo ID: 9479619
    VIRIN: 260113-X-DW038-1005
    Resolution: 3435x2285
    Size: 1.29 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vandenberg Environmental Team Conducts Western Snowy Plover Winter Survey [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Ian Hawkes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

