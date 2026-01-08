Vandenberg Environmental Team Conducts Western Snowy Plover Winter Survey

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Western Snowy Plover stands on Surf Beach at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Jan. 13, 2025. The Western Snowy Plover is a special status species at Vandenberg and their protection mission is managed by 40 government civilians and contractors that support the 30th Civil Engineer Squadron’s environmental and conservation efforts. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes)