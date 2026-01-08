(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Vandenberg Environmental Team Conducts Western Snowy Plover Winter Survey [Image 4 of 5]

    VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    Emily Rice, left, Coastal Program Biologist of Point Blue Conservation Science, discusses data with Elena Oey, right, Coastal Program Biologist of Point Blue Conservation Science, conducted during a Western Snowy Plover winter survey at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Jan. 13, 2025. Vandenberg maintains a diverse environmental program consisting of 40 civilians and contractors. This team includes biologists, geologists, and archaeologists, all of which conduct more than 150 environmental inspections per year, the most of any Department of the Air Force installation. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2026
    Date Posted: 01.14.2026 13:53
    Photo ID: 9479610
    VIRIN: 260113-X-DW038-1004
    Resolution: 5289x2837
    Size: 2.27 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vandenberg Environmental Team Conducts Western Snowy Plover Winter Survey [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Ian Hawkes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

