Vandenberg Environmental Team Conducts Western Snowy Plover Winter Survey

Emily Rice, left, Coastal Program Biologist of Point Blue Conservation Science, discusses data with Elena Oey, right, Coastal Program Biologist of Point Blue Conservation Science, conducted during a Western Snowy Plover winter survey at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Jan. 13, 2025. Vandenberg maintains a diverse environmental program consisting of 40 civilians and contractors. This team includes biologists, geologists, and archaeologists, all of which conduct more than 150 environmental inspections per year, the most of any Department of the Air Force installation. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes)