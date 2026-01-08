Team Buckley Builds Community Partnerships!

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. David Gallagher, Aerospace Data Facility-Colorado commander, gives an ADF-C mission brief during the Community Conversations Reception at the Denver Country Club, Colo., January 7, 2026. The Community Conversations brought together local business and civic leaders to strengthen relationships with the installation and discuss collaborative efforts that support the community and Buckley’s mission.

(U.S. Space Force photo by 2d Lt. Kevin Powers)