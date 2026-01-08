Team Buckley Builds Community Partnerships!

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Eamon Murray, Space Base Delta 2 commander, gives an SBD 2 mission brief during the Community Conversations Reception at the Denver Country Club, Colo., January 7, 2026. The event brought together local business and civic leaders to strengthen relationships with the installation and discuss collaborative efforts that support the community and Buckley’s mission.

(U.S. Space Force photo by 2d Lt. Kevin Powers)