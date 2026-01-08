Col. Aaron Cochran, Mission Delta 4 commander, gives an MD 4 mission brief during the Community Conversations Reception at the Denver Country Club, Colo., January 7, 2026. The Community Conversations event brought together local business and civic leaders to strengthen relationships with the installation and discuss collaborative efforts that support the community and Buckley’s mission.
(U.S. Space Force photo by 2d Lt. Kevin Powers)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2026 10:24
|Photo ID:
|9479008
|VIRIN:
|260107-X-KO624-1052
|Resolution:
|4435x2951
|Size:
|2.9 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Buckley Builds Community Partnerships! [Image 6 of 6], by 2nd Lt. Kevin Powers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.