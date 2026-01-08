(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Spiritual Readiness: JBPHH hosts five Protestant services every Sunday

    Spiritual Readiness: JBPHH hosts five Protestant services every Sunday

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2026

    Photo by Daniel Sanford 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii — Cmdr. Jason Constantine, Marine Force Pacific Deputy Force chaplain, provides a sermon during the Protestant Anglican Worship Service in Pearl Harbor Memorial Chapel at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH), Jan. 11, 2026. Every Sunday, JBPHH hosts five unique Protestant worship services for base personnel, family members and military retirees. January is Spiritual Readiness Month and JBPHH is among 70 installations across 10 Navy regions highlighting the essential role spiritual health plays in individual resilience and mission readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Sanford)

    Date Taken: 01.11.2026
    Date Posted: 01.13.2026
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    This work, Spiritual Readiness: JBPHH hosts five Protestant services every Sunday [Image 10 of 10], by Daniel Sanford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

