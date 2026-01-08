Spiritual Readiness: JBPHH hosts five Protestant services every Sunday

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii — Cmdr. Matthew Harris, Marine Aircraft Group 24 chaplain, prepares to preside over the Traditional Protestant Worship Service in Nelles Chapel at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH), Jan. 11, 2026. Every Sunday, JBPHH hosts five unique Protestant worship services for base personnel, family members and military retirees. January is Spiritual Readiness Month and JBPHH is among 70 installations across 10 Navy regions highlighting the essential role spiritual health plays in individual resilience and mission readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Sanford)