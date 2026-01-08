Spiritual Readiness: JBPHH hosts five Protestant services every Sunday

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii — U.S. Air Force Capt. Brandon Fickling, one of five Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam chaplains, preaches to his congregation at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH), Jan. 11, 2026. Fickling is the Contemporary Worship Service Pastor at Hickam Chapel Center. Every Sunday, JBPHH hosts five unique Protestant worship services for base personnel, family members and military retirees. January is Spiritual Readiness Month and JBPHH is among 70 installations across 10 Navy regions highlighting the essential role spiritual health plays in individual resilience and mission readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Sanford)