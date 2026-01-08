(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Romanian Great Union Day 2025 [Image 3 of 3]

    Romanian Great Union Day 2025

    UNITED STATES

    12.01.2025

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Thomas Calabrese 

    82nd Training Wing

    A display table highlighting Romanian culture is shown during a celebration of Romania’s Great Union Day hosted by the 80th Flying Training Wing at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, Dec. 1, 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Thomas Calabrese)

