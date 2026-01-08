Gen. James B. Hecker visits the 80th Flying Training Wing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Gen. James B. Hecker, commander of U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa and NATO Allied Air Command, meets with leaders from the 80th Flying Training Wing at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, Aug. 12, 2024. Hecker engaged with Airmen and leaders from the Euro-NATO Joint Jet Pilot Training Program, reinforcing the importance of multinational cooperation in pilot training and NATO interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Elizabeth Notice)