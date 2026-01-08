Gen. James B. Hecker visits the 80th Flying Training Wing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Gen. James B. Hecker, right, commander of U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa and NATO Allied Air Command, and German Air Force Col. Jan Gloystein, left, 80th Operations Group commander, pose behind a T-38 Talon aircraft at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, Aug. 12, 2024. Hecker engaged with Airmen and leaders from the Euro-NATO Joint Jet Pilot Training Program, reinforcing the importance of multinational cooperation in pilot training and NATO interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2d Lt. Cassandra Bych)