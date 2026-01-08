(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Gen. James B. Hecker visits the 80th Flying Training Wing [Image 1 of 3]

    Gen. James B. Hecker visits the 80th Flying Training Wing

    UNITED STATES

    08.06.2025

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Cassandra Bych 

    82nd Training Wing

    U.S. Air Force Gen. James B. Hecker, right, commander of U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa and NATO Allied Air Command, and German Air Force Col. Jan Gloystein, left, 80th Operations Group commander, pose behind a T-38 Talon aircraft at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, Aug. 12, 2024. Hecker engaged with Airmen and leaders from the Euro-NATO Joint Jet Pilot Training Program, reinforcing the importance of multinational cooperation in pilot training and NATO interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2d Lt. Cassandra Bych)

    This work, Gen. James B. Hecker visits the 80th Flying Training Wing [Image 3 of 3], by 2nd Lt. Cassandra Bych, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

