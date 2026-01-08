Celebrating six years with a 6K run

Senior Airman Rowland Sami, left, 6th Security Forces Squadron marine patrolman, Master Sgt. Eduardo Martinez, middle, Regional Satellite Communications Support Centers East operations superintendent, and Tristan Kasper, a civilian participant, pose for a photo after being the first three participants to complete the six kilometer Space Force birthday run at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Dec. 19, 2025. The Space Force is the newest military branch and celebrated their sixth birthday. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Alexis Adams)
