Celebrating six years with a 6K run

U.S. Space Force Gen. Todd Benson, left, U.S. Space Forces Central (SPACECENT) commander, and Master Sgt. Eduardo Martinez, Regional Satellite Communications Support Centers East operations superintendent, poses for a photo after completing the six kilometer Space Force birthday run at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Dec. 19, 2025. The Space Force is the newest military branch and celebrated their sixth birthday. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Alexis Adams)