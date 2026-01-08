(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Celebrating six years with a 6K run [Image 7 of 8]

    Celebrating six years with a 6K run

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2025

    Photo by Airman Alexis Adams 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Space Force Gen. Todd Benson, left, U.S. Space Forces Central (SPACECENT) commander, and Tristan Kasper, a civilian participant, poses for a photo after completing the six kilometer Space Force birthday run at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Dec. 19, 2025. The Space Force is the newest military branch and celebrated their sixth birthday. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Alexis Adams)

    Date Taken: 12.19.2025
    Date Posted: 01.13.2026 09:12
    VIRIN: 251219-F-SS559-1188
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Celebrating six years with a 6K run [Image 8 of 8], by Amn Alexis Adams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MacDill
    Space Force birthday
    run
    6th birthday
    Space Force Central Command
    6k Run

