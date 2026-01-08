(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A Passionate Veterinarian and Dedicated Soldier [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    A Passionate Veterinarian and Dedicated Soldier

    GERMANY

    01.12.2026

    Photo by Michelle Thum 

    Public Health Command Europe

    From a young age, Veterinary Readiness Activity, Rheinland Pfalz, veterinarian Capt. Amanda Zanger, a South Dakota native, knew she wanted to dedicate her life to animal care. “I grew up with a lot of different kind of animals and have always been passionate about them,” she recalls.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2026
    Date Posted: 01.13.2026 02:54
    Photo ID: 9477262
    VIRIN: 260113-A-FU201-4646
    Resolution: 3840x2160
    Size: 960.28 KB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Passionate Veterinarian and Dedicated Soldier [Image 3 of 3], by Michelle Thum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    A Passionate Veterinarian and Dedicated Soldier
    A Passionate Veterinarian and Dedicated Soldier
    A Passionate Veterinarian and Dedicated Soldier

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    A Passionate Veterinarian and Dedicated Soldier

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery