A Passionate Veterinarian and Dedicated Soldier

Veterinary Readiness Activity, Rheinland Pfalz, veterinarian embodies the spirit of the Army with unique blend of military discipline and veterinary expertise. The Best Medic competition, a rigorous three-day event that tests soldiers' skills both physically and mentally, was a significant challenge for Capt. Amanda Zanger (left).