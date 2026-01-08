(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A Passionate Veterinarian and Dedicated Soldier [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    A Passionate Veterinarian and Dedicated Soldier

    WIESBADEN, GERMANY

    01.12.2026

    Photo by Michelle Thum 

    Public Health Command Europe

    Veterinary Readiness Activity, Rheinland Pfalz, veterinarian embodies the spirit of the Army with unique blend of military discipline and veterinary expertise. The Best Medic competition, a rigorous three-day event that tests soldiers' skills both physically and mentally, was a significant challenge for Capt. Amanda Zanger (left).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2026
    Date Posted: 01.13.2026 02:54
    Photo ID: 9477263
    VIRIN: 260113-A-FU201-4359
    Resolution: 960x640
    Size: 169.28 KB
    Location: WIESBADEN, DE
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Passionate Veterinarian and Dedicated Soldier [Image 3 of 3], by Michelle Thum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    A Passionate Veterinarian and Dedicated Soldier
    A Passionate Veterinarian and Dedicated Soldier
    A Passionate Veterinarian and Dedicated Soldier

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    A Passionate Veterinarian and Dedicated Soldier

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery