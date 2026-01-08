Veterinary Readiness Activity, Rheinland Pfalz, veterinarian embodies the spirit of the Army with unique blend of military discipline and veterinary expertise. The Best Medic competition, a rigorous three-day event that tests soldiers' skills both physically and mentally, was a significant challenge for Capt. Amanda Zanger (left).
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2026 02:54
|Photo ID:
|9477263
|VIRIN:
|260113-A-FU201-4359
|Resolution:
|960x640
|Size:
|169.28 KB
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, DE
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A Passionate Veterinarian and Dedicated Soldier [Image 3 of 3], by Michelle Thum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
A Passionate Veterinarian and Dedicated Soldier
No keywords found.