A Passionate Veterinarian and Dedicated Soldier

WIESBADEN, GERMANY – Veterinary Readiness Activity, Rheinland Pfalz, veterinarian embodies the spirit of the Army with unique blend of military discipline and veterinary expertise.

From a young age, Capt. Amanda Zanger, a South Dakota native, knew she wanted to dedicate her life to animal care.

“I grew up with a lot of different kind of animals and have always been passionate about them,” she recalls. This passion led her to seek a path that would allow her to merge her love for animals with a meaningful career.

After graduating high school, she applied for a Reserve Officers' Training Corps program, firmly believing that joining the military would provide her the opportunity to serve her country while practicing veterinary medicine.

Zanger's journey took her to Iowa State University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in animal science.

“It was always my plan A to join the military,” Zanger explains. Inspired by her father's and brother’s military service and a chance encounter with a military veterinarian, Zanger was determined to carve a niche for herself in the Army.

Although, initially branched as military police reservist, she seized the opportunity to delay her Army career as she entered into the Health Professional Scholarship Program which allowed her to continue her studies. She then earned her Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine degree from Iowa State University.

Since then, Zanger has fully embraced her dual role as a soldier and veterinarian.

“I just love it. I love the opportunities,” Zanger says. “I get to practice veterinary medicine, mentor soldiers and travel to so many different countries conducting food audits.”

Her enthusiasm for the Army's offerings is evident in her recent participation in the Medical Readiness Command Europe’s Best Medic Competition. Although her team didn't win, Zanger treasures the experience, citing it as a cherished memory.

“It was great to be around a bunch of motivated soldiers who all wanted to better themselves and are up for a challenge,” Zanger reflects.

The Best Medic competition, a rigorous three-day event that tests soldiers' skills both physically and mentally, was a significant challenge for Zanger.

“I was happy to be there and represent,” Zanger said, emphasizing the importance of camaraderie and self-improvement in such competitions. While the demands of the event were distinct from her daily responsibilities, she approached it with determination, training physically to rise to the challenge.

On a typical day, Zanger manages a veterinary treatment facility, where she conducts health and wellness appointments for privately owned animals and oversees the care of military working dogs. Her passion for education is evident in her commitment to providing continuous training for her staff and MWD handlers.

“We continuously provide training opportunities for our staff and MWD handlers,” Zanger notes, illustrating her dedication to excellence in veterinary care.

Zanger’s husband plays a crucial role in her journey, serving as her biggest motivator.

“He pushes me to become the best version of myself and reminds me of all the reasons why I enjoy being in the Army,” Zanger shares. This support fuels her aspirations to participate in future competitions and pursue further education, including food and water risk assessment courses and equine management.

With less than two years remaining in Wiesbaden, Zanger has set ambitious goals, including hosting a UH-60 mass medevac training for handlers, pilots, and veterinary technicians. This innovative training will simulate airlifting MWDs from Wiesbaden to the Landstuhl Regional Medical Center and ultimately to the Veterinary Medical Center Europe for care.

“I never want to settle and get too comfortable as a soldier,” she states. “As an officer, you should always be ready, mentally and physically. You’re a soldier first.”

As she continues to navigate her dual roles as a soldier and veterinarian, Zanger stands as an inspiring example to better herself and those around her.