U.S., U.K., Japan Ground Self Defense Force commence Multinational Airborne Exercise

U.S. Army Lieutenant Col. Cody Grimm, 11th Airborne Division commander, and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Major Gen. Yoshitaka Ishihara, 1st Airborne Brigade commander, shake hands after the Multinational Airborne Exercise opening ceremony. A key component of the Multinational Airborne Exercise is shared understanding and collaboration to synchronize processes, allowing airborne commanders to react quickly to a changing environment and accomplish the mission. Exercises like this remain a cornerstone for validating capabilities and deterring aggression through presence and partnership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Amn Teresa Figueroa)
|01.12.2026
|01.13.2026 02:07
|9477259
|260113-F-WV613-1440
|3500x2333
|2.21 MB
|JP
|1
|0
