    U.S., U.K., Japan Ground Self Defense Force commence Multinational Airborne Exercise [Image 4 of 5]

    U.S., U.K., Japan Ground Self Defense Force commence Multinational Airborne Exercise

    JAPAN

    01.12.2026

    Photo by Airman Teresa Figueroa 

    Media Center - Japan

    U.S. Army Lieutenant Col. Cody Grimm, 11th Airborne Division commander, and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Major Gen. Yoshitaka Ishihara, 1st Airborne Brigade commander, shake hands after the Multinational Airborne Exercise opening ceremony. A key component of the Multinational Airborne Exercise is shared understanding and collaboration to synchronize processes, allowing airborne commanders to react quickly to a changing environment and accomplish the mission. Exercises like this remain a cornerstone for validating capabilities and deterring aggression through presence and partnership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Amn Teresa Figueroa)

    This work, U.S., U.K., Japan Ground Self Defense Force commence Multinational Airborne Exercise [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Teresa Figueroa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Multinational Exercise
    JGSDF
    11th Airborne Division
    1st Airborne Bridage

