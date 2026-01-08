U.S., U.K., Japan Ground Self Defense Force commence Multinational Airborne Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Lieutenant Col. Cody Grimm, 11th Airborne Division commander, and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Major Gen. Yoshitaka Ishihara, 1st Airborne Brigade commander, give remarks during the Multinational Airborne Exercise opening ceremony at Camp Narashino, Japan, Jan. 13, 2026. A key component of the Multinational Airborne Exercise is shared understanding and collaboration to synchronize processes, allowing airborne commanders to react quickly to a changing environment and accomplish the mission. Exercises like this remain a cornerstone for validating capabilities and deterring aggression through presence and partnership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Amn Teresa Figueroa)