    U.S., U.K., Japan Ground Self Defense Force commence Multinational Airborne Exercise

    U.S., U.K., Japan Ground Self Defense Force commence Multinational Airborne Exercise

    JAPAN

    01.12.2026

    Photo by Airman Teresa Figueroa 

    Media Center - Japan

    U.S Army, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force and British Army members hold their respective national flags for colors during the Multinational Airborne Exercise opening ceremony at Camp Narashino, Japan, Jan. 13, 2026. A key component of the Multinational Airborne Exercise is shared understanding and collaboration to synchronize processes, allowing airborne commanders to react quickly to a changing environment and accomplish the mission. Exercises like this remain a cornerstone for validating capabilities and deterring aggression through presence and partnership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Amn Teresa Figueroa)

    Date Taken: 01.12.2026
    Date Posted: 01.13.2026 02:07
    Photo ID: 9477256
    VIRIN: 260113-F-WV613-1089
    Resolution: 3500x2333
    Size: 1.2 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S., U.K., Japan Ground Self Defense Force commence Multinational Airborne Exercise [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Teresa Figueroa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

