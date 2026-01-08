(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Second Life: Turning Debris into Critical River and Coastal Habitats [Image 4 of 4]

    Second Life: Turning Debris into Critical River and Coastal Habitats

    SEATTLE, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2025

    Photo by Nicole Celestine 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Seattle District

    A U. S. Army Corps of Engineers' barge, at Lake Washington Ship Canal and Hiram M. Chittenden Locks, Seattle, overflows with large woody debris, derelict objects, waterfront debris and other sources of drift, that may damage vessels or threaten public health, recreation or the environment at publicly maintained commercial boat harbors. Seattle District's MV Puget patrols the inland waters of Puget Sound and collects the debris and obstructions to navigation, cuts them down to more manageable pieces and places them on the barges for transport.

    This work, Second Life: Turning Debris into Critical River and Coastal Habitats [Image 4 of 4], by Nicole Celestine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

