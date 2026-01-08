Second Life: Turning Debris into Critical River and Coastal Habitats

A U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-owned barge is stacked with large woody debris, recovered by Seattle District's Motor Vessel (MV) Puget. The vessel patrols the inland waters of Puget Sound, collecting debris and obstructions to navigation. This continuous maintenance yields vast quantities of durable wood, which local environmental and conservation organizations focused on shoreline and riverine habitat restoration, like the Port of Seattle, can use for fish and wildlife habitat and shoreline stabilization projects.
