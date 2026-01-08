(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Second Life: Turning Debris into Critical River and Coastal Habitats [Image 3 of 4]

    Second Life: Turning Debris into Critical River and Coastal Habitats

    SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2025

    Photo by Nicole Celestine 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Seattle District

    A U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-owned barge is stacked with large woody debris, recovered by Seattle District's Motor Vessel (MV) Puget. The vessel patrols the inland waters of Puget Sound, collecting debris and obstructions to navigation. This continuous maintenance yields vast quantities of durable wood, which local environmental and conservation organizations focused on shoreline and riverine habitat restoration, like the Port of Seattle, can use for fish and wildlife habitat and shoreline stabilization projects.

    Date Taken: 12.10.2025
    Date Posted: 01.12.2026 17:53
    Photo ID: 9476880
    VIRIN: 251210-A-VA654-6559
    Resolution: 5712x4284
    Size: 4.4 MB
    Location: SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, US
    This work, Second Life: Turning Debris into Critical River and Coastal Habitats [Image 4 of 4], by Nicole Celestine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

