    Hawaii Military & Civilians Give Back to Ko'olau Foundation [Image 4 of 7]

    Hawaii Military &amp; Civilians Give Back to Ko'olau Foundation

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2026

    Photo by Lydia Robertson 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    Senior Airman Sha’Angelo Farley, of Georgia, assigned to Air Force 15th Maintenance Squadron, and Krystal Hatch, with Commander, Navy Region Hawaii, participated in the bi- monthly Haiku Valley culture service work, sponsored by Koolau Foundation. They worked alongside other volunteers to remove invasive species, plant native plants, and learn about the Native Hawaiian culture and practices. The volunteer effort is part of Laulima Navy, an ongoing initiative celebrating voluntary community service in Hawaii leading up to the. Laulima, a Hawaiian value meaning "many hands working together," embodies the Navy's commitment to support local communities in Hawaii. (Courtesy photo by Lydia Robertson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2026
    Date Posted: 01.12.2026 17:50
    Photo ID: 9476884
    VIRIN: 260112-N-YE063-1042
    Resolution: 2016x1512
    Size: 1.88 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hawaii Military & Civilians Give Back to Ko'olau Foundation [Image 7 of 7], by Lydia Robertson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

