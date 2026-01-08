Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Navy and Air Force volunteers from Commander, Navy Region Hawaii; Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Pearl Harbor; Indo-Pacific Command; Air Force 15th Maintenance Squadron; and Naval Information Warfare Detachment participated in the bi- monthly Haiku Valley culture service work, sponsored by Koolau Foundation. They worked alongside other volunteers to remove invasive species, plant native plants, and learn about the Native Hawaiian culture and practices. The volunteer effort is part of Laulima Navy, an ongoing initiative celebrating voluntary community service in Hawaii leading up to the. Laulima, a Hawaiian value meaning "many hands working together," embodies the Navy's commitment to support local communities in Hawaii. (Courtesy photo by Lydia Robertson)