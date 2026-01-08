Krista Mangliman, of Pennsylvania, and Shelly Habeck, of Hawaii, both with Commander, Navy Region Hawaii, participated in the bi- monthly Haiku Valley culture service work, sponsored by Koolau Foundation. They worked alongside other volunteers to remove invasive species, plant native plants, and learn about the Native Hawaiian culture and practices. The volunteer effort is part of Laulima Navy, an ongoing initiative celebrating voluntary community service in Hawaii leading up to the. Laulima, a Hawaiian value meaning "many hands working together," embodies the Navy's commitment to support local communities in Hawaii. (Courtesy photo by Lydia Robertson)
