U.S., Japan Ground Self-Defense Force commence New Year’s Jump

Shinjirō Koizumi, Japan minister of defense, speaks at a press conference during the Opening Ceremony for the 2026 New Year’s Jump at Camp Narashino, Japan, Jan. 11, 2026. The New Year’s Jump is an annual exercise that aims to bring good luck to paratroopers in the new year and strengthen the bonds between allied nations as they reaffirm their shared goal of safeguarding peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. Following the event, the U.S. Army's 11th Airborne Division and the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force will participate in multinational exercises in northern Japan and Hokkaido later this month. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Destani K. Hill)