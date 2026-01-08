(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S., Japan Ground Self-Defense Force commence New Year’s Jump [Image 15 of 18]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S., Japan Ground Self-Defense Force commence New Year’s Jump

    JAPAN

    01.10.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Destani Hill 

    Media Center - Japan

    Shinjirō Koizumi, Japan minister of defense, gives closing remarks during the Opening Ceremony for the 2026 New Year’s Jump at Camp Narashino, Japan, Jan. 11, 2026. The New Year’s Jump is an annual exercise that aims to bring good luck to paratroopers in the new year and strengthen the bonds between allied nations as they reaffirm their shared goal of safeguarding peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. Following the event, the U.S. Army's 11th Airborne Division and the JGSDF will participate in multinational exercises in northern Japan and Hokkaido later this month. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Destani K. Hill)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2026
    Date Posted: 01.12.2026 02:50
    Photo ID: 9475773
    VIRIN: 260111-F-BT860-2243
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 6.34 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S., Japan Ground Self-Defense Force commence New Year’s Jump [Image 18 of 18], by SSgt Destani Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S., Japan Ground Self-Defense Force commence New Year’s Jump
    U.S., Japan Ground Self-Defense Force commence New Year’s Jump
    U.S., Japan Ground Self-Defense Force commence New Year’s Jump
    U.S., Japan Ground Self-Defense Force commence New Year’s Jump
    U.S., Japan Ground Self-Defense Force commence New Year’s Jump
    U.S., Japan Ground Self-Defense Force commence New Year’s Jump
    U.S., Japan Ground Self-Defense Force commence New Year’s Jump
    U.S., Japan Ground Self-Defense Force commence New Year’s Jump
    U.S., Japan Ground Self-Defense Force commence New Year’s Jump
    U.S., Japan Ground Self-Defense Force commence New Year’s Jump
    U.S., Japan Ground Self-Defense Force commence New Year’s Jump
    U.S., Japan Ground Self-Defense Force commence New Year’s Jump
    U.S., Japan Ground Self-Defense Force commence New Year’s Jump
    U.S., Japan Ground Self-Defense Force commence New Year’s Jump
    U.S., Japan Ground Self-Defense Force commence New Year’s Jump
    U.S., Japan Ground Self-Defense Force commence New Year’s Jump
    U.S., Japan Ground Self-Defense Force commence New Year’s Jump
    U.S., Japan Ground Self-Defense Force commence New Year’s Jump

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery