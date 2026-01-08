U.S., Japan Ground Self-Defense Force commence New Year’s Jump

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) C-130 flies over a crowd during a demonstration of 1st Airborne Brigade capabilities during the Opening Ceremony for the 2026 New Year’s Jump at Camp Narashino, Japan, Jan. 11, 2026. The New Year’s Jump is an annual exercise that aims to bring good luck to paratroopers in the new year and strengthen the bonds between allied nations as they reaffirm their shared goal of safeguarding peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. Following the event, the U.S. Army's 11th Airborne Division and the JGSDF will participate in multinational exercises in northern Japan and Hokkaido later this month. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Destani K. Hill)