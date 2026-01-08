(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Georgia National Guard Leadership Visits 165th Airlift Wing During Drill Weekend [Image 7 of 7]

    Georgia National Guard Leadership Visits 165th Airlift Wing During Drill Weekend

    SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Selena Acosta 

    165th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Konata A. Crumbly, assistant adjutant general, Georgia Air National Guard (ANG), serves lunch to Airmen at the Savannah Air National Guard Base, Georgia, Jan. 11, 2026. Georgia National Guard senior leaders visited the 165 Airlift Wing over January drill weekend to engage with Airmen, hear their stories, observe current mission capabilities, and gain insight into the wing’s future vision. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Selena Acosta)

    Date Taken: 03.26.2020
    Date Posted: 01.11.2026 17:14
    Photo ID: 9475438
    VIRIN: 260110-Z-QK154-1014
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.74 MB
    Location: SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Georgia National Guard Leadership Visits 165th Airlift Wing During Drill Weekend [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Selena Acosta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

