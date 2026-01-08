Georgia National Guard Leadership Visits 165th Airlift Wing During Drill Weekend

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Richard D. Wilson, left, adjutant general, Georgia National Guard, serves lunch to Airmen at the Savannah Air National Guard Base, Georgia, Jan. 11, 2026. Georgia National Guard senior leaders visited the 165 Airlift Wing over January drill weekend to engage with Airmen, hear their stories, observe current mission capabilities, and gain insight into the wing’s future vision. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Selena Acosta)