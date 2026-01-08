Georgia National Guard Leadership Visits 165th Airlift Wing During Drill Weekend

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Konata A. Crumbly, left, assistant adjutant general, Georgia Air National Guard, and U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Richard D. Wilson, right, adjutant general, Georgia National Guard, receive a pre-flight safety briefing prior to a C-130J Super Hercules familiarization flight at the Savannah Air National Guard Base, Georgia, Jan. 11, 2026. Georgia National Guard senior leaders visited the 165 Airlift Wing over January drill weekend to engage with Airmen, hear their stories, observe current mission capabilities, and gain insight into the wing’s future vision. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Selena Acosta)
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2026 17:14
|Photo ID:
|9475432
|VIRIN:
|260110-Z-QK154-1009
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.68 MB
|Location:
|SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
