93rd Bomb Squadron Gains New Commander

Lt. Col. Nathan Barnhart unveils his name on a B-52H Stratofortress at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, January 10, 2026. Barnhart had just taken command of the 93rd Bomb Squadron prior to the unveiling. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tambri Cason)