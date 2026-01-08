(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    93rd Bomb Squadron Gains New Commander [Image 3 of 3]

    93rd Bomb Squadron Gains New Commander

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tambri Cason 

    307th Bomb Wing

    Lt. Col. Nathan Barnhart unveils his name on a B-52H Stratofortress at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, January 10, 2026. Barnhart had just taken command of the 93rd Bomb Squadron prior to the unveiling. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tambri Cason)

    Date Taken: 01.10.2026
    Date Posted: 01.11.2026 10:27
    Photo ID: 9474961
    VIRIN: 260110-F-HZ361-1170
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.13 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 93rd Bomb Squadron Gains New Commander [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Tambri Cason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    307th Bomb Wing
    Ready Now
    93rd Bomb Squadron

