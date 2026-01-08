(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    93rd Bomb Squadron Gains New Commander

    93rd Bomb Squadron Gains New Commander

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tambri Cason 

    307th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Millard Mathews, outgoing 93rd Bomb Squadron Commander and Lt. Col. Nathan Barnhart, incoming 93rd Bomb Squadron Commander, sit during a squadron change of command ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, January 10, 2026. The ceremony marked the formal transfer of command and symbolized continuity of leadership within the squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tambri Cason)

    Date Taken: 01.10.2026
    Date Posted: 01.11.2026 10:27
    Photo ID: 9474958
    VIRIN: 260110-F-HZ361-1013
    Resolution: 5906x3930
    Size: 6.01 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 93rd Bomb Squadron Gains New Commander [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Tambri Cason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    307th Bomb Wing
    Ready Now
    93rd Bomb Squadron

