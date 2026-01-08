93rd Bomb Squadron Gains New Commander

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Millard Mathews, outgoing 93rd Bomb Squadron Commander and Lt. Col. Nathan Barnhart, incoming 93rd Bomb Squadron Commander, sit during a squadron change of command ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, January 10, 2026. The ceremony marked the formal transfer of command and symbolized continuity of leadership within the squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tambri Cason)