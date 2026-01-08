Col. Aaron Bohl, 307th Operations Group Commander, passes the 93rd Bomb Squadron guidon to Lt. Col. Nathan Barnhart, incoming 93rd Bomb Squadron Commander, during a squadron change of command ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, January 10, 2026. Barnhart will command a unit responsible for training and recertifying all B-52 Stratofortress aviators in the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tambri Cason)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2026 10:27
|Photo ID:
|9474959
|VIRIN:
|260110-F-HZ361-1106
|Resolution:
|5338x3551
|Size:
|5.95 MB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 93rd Bomb Squadron Gains New Commander [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Tambri Cason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
93rd Bomb Squadron Gains New Commander
No keywords found.