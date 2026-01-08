(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    93rd Bomb Squadron Gains New Commander [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    93rd Bomb Squadron Gains New Commander

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tambri Cason 

    307th Bomb Wing

    Col. Aaron Bohl, 307th Operations Group Commander, passes the 93rd Bomb Squadron guidon to Lt. Col. Nathan Barnhart, incoming 93rd Bomb Squadron Commander, during a squadron change of command ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, January 10, 2026. Barnhart will command a unit responsible for training and recertifying all B-52 Stratofortress aviators in the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tambri Cason)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2026
    Date Posted: 01.11.2026 10:27
    Photo ID: 9474959
    VIRIN: 260110-F-HZ361-1106
    Resolution: 5338x3551
    Size: 5.95 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 93rd Bomb Squadron Gains New Commander [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Tambri Cason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    93rd Bomb Squadron Gains New Commander
    93rd Bomb Squadron Gains New Commander
    93rd Bomb Squadron Gains New Commander

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    93rd Bomb Squadron Gains New Commander

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    307th Bomb Wing
    Ready Now
    93rd Bomb Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery