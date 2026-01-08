93rd Bomb Squadron Gains New Commander

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Aaron Bohl, 307th Operations Group Commander, passes the 93rd Bomb Squadron guidon to Lt. Col. Nathan Barnhart, incoming 93rd Bomb Squadron Commander, during a squadron change of command ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, January 10, 2026. Barnhart will command a unit responsible for training and recertifying all B-52 Stratofortress aviators in the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tambri Cason)