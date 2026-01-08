Katusa ETS Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sgt. Jo, Hong Jun and Sgt. Ha, Ji Woong, assigned to 8th Army Public Affairs Office (8A PAO), and Sgt. Lee, Hyung Ju, assigned to the 20th Public Affairs Detachment (20th PAD) get recgonized for their service during their experation term of service (ETS) ceremony Jan. 9, 2026. As they conclude their military service, the 8th Army PAO and 20th PAD extend their deepest gratitude and best wishes to their future endeavors. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Talley)