Katusa ETS Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sgt. Ha, Ji Woong, assigned to 8th Army Public Affairs Office (8A PAO), gets pinned an Army Accomadation Award for his service by Sgt. Major Charles Burdern, Sgt. Major of 8th Army Public Affairs Office, during their experation term of service (ETS) ceremony Jan. 9, 2026. As he concludes this military service, the 8th Army PAO extend their deepest gratitude and best wishes to his future endeavors. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Talley)