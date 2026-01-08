(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Katusa ETS Ceremony [Image 2 of 6]

    Katusa ETS Ceremony

    SOUTH KOREA

    01.08.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Talley 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    Sgt. Jo, Hong Jun and Sgt. Ha, Ji Woong, assigned to 8th Army Public Affairs Office (8A PAO), and Sgt. Lee, Hyung Ju, assigned to the 20th Public Affairs Detachment (20th PAD) salute the South Korean and American Flag during their experation term of service (ETS) ceremony Jan. 9, 2026. As they conclude their military service, the 8th Army PAO and 20th PAD extend their deepest gratitude and best wishes to their future endeavors. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Talley)

    Date Taken: 01.08.2026
    Date Posted: 01.11.2026 10:06
    VIRIN: 260109-A-XW676-1037
    Location: KR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Katusa ETS Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Joshua Talley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

