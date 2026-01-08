Rosecrans Air National Guard Combat Readiness Inspection

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airman 1st Class Austin Palmer, 139th Airlift Wing, conducts an inspection during a simulated real-world emergency involving a smoke-filled aircraft as part of a combat readiness inspection at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, Jan. 10, 2026. The inspection evaluated the wing’s ability to rapidly deploy and execute its mission worldwide. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Marcelo Arias)