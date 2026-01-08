(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Rosecrans Air National Guard Combat Readiness Inspection [Image 11 of 13]

    Rosecrans Air National Guard Combat Readiness Inspection

    ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Marcelo Arias 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Airman 1st Class Austin Palmer, 139th Airlift Wing, conducts an inspection during a simulated real-world emergency involving a smoke-filled aircraft as part of a combat readiness inspection at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, Jan. 10, 2026. The inspection evaluated the wing’s ability to rapidly deploy and execute its mission worldwide. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Marcelo Arias)

    Date Taken: 01.10.2026
    Date Posted: 01.11.2026 09:25
    Photo ID: 9474916
    VIRIN: 260110-Z-BF827-7769
    Resolution: 1365x2048
    Size: 369.87 KB
    Location: ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rosecrans Air National Guard Combat Readiness Inspection [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Marcelo Arias, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Missouri Air National Guard
    139th Airlift Wing
    United States Air Force
    St. Joseph
    Rosecrans Air National Guard Base

