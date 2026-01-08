(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Rosecrans Air National Guard Combat Readiness Inspection [Image 10 of 13]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Rosecrans Air National Guard Combat Readiness Inspection

    ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Marcelo Arias 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Airmen assigned to the 139th Fire Emergency Services simulate a real world emergency involving a smoke filled aircraft during a combat readiness inspection at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, Jan. 10, 2026. The inspection evaluated the wing’s ability to rapidly deploy and execute its mission worldwide. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Marcelo Arias)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2026
    Date Posted: 01.11.2026 09:25
    Photo ID: 9474909
    VIRIN: 260110-Z-BF827-7193
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 569.28 KB
    Location: ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rosecrans Air National Guard Combat Readiness Inspection [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Marcelo Arias, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Rosecrans Air National Guard Combat Readiness Inspection
    Rosecrans Air National Guard Combat Readiness Inspection
    Rosecrans Air National Guard Combat Readiness Inspection
    Rosecrans Air National Guard Combat Readiness Inspection
    Rosecrans Air National Guard Combat Readiness Inspection
    Rosecrans Air National Guard Combat Readiness Inspection
    Rosecrans Air National Guard Combat Readiness Inspection
    Rosecrans Air National Guard Combat Readiness Inspection
    Rosecrans Air National Guard Combat Readiness Inspection
    Rosecrans Air National Guard Combat Readiness Inspection
    Rosecrans Air National Guard Combat Readiness Inspection
    Rosecrans Air National Guard Combat Readiness Inspection
    Rosecrans Air National Guard Combat Readiness Inspection

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Missouri Air National Guard
    139th Airlift Wing
    United States Air Force
    St. Joseph
    Rosecrans Air National Guard Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery