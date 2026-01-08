Rosecrans Air National Guard Combat Readiness Inspection

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen assigned to the 139th Fire Emergency Services simulate a real world emergency involving a smoke filled aircraft during a combat readiness inspection at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, Jan. 10, 2026. The inspection evaluated the wing’s ability to rapidly deploy and execute its mission worldwide. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Marcelo Arias)