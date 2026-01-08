(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    1st Battalion Squad Competition Award Ceremony [Image 4 of 4]

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Jordy Morales 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, Team 3 are awarded Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals for winning the 1st Battalion Squad Competition on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Jan. 8, 2025. The four-day competition tested Marines in events including ground fighting, land navigation and small-unit leadership. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jordy Morales)

    Date Taken: 01.08.2026
    Date Posted: 01.10.2026 21:47
    Photo ID: 9474774
    VIRIN: 260108-M-JM917-4042
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 1.26 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    This work, 1st Battalion Squad Competition Award Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by Cpl Jordy Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

