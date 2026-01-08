1st Battalion Squad Competition Award Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Staff Sgt. Reece Frye, a drill instructor with 1st Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, is awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal forbeing part of the winning team at the 1st Battalion Squad Competition on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Jan. 8, 2025. The four-day competition tested Marines in events including ground fighting, land navigation and small-unit leadership. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jordy Morales)