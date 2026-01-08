1st Battalion Squad Competition Award Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, Team 4 are awarded challenge coins for placing 3rd at the 1st Battalion Squad Competition on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Jan. 8, 2025. The four-day competition tested Marines in events including ground fighting, land navigation and small-unit leadership. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jordy Morales)