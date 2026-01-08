(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    1st Battalion Squad Competition Murph [Image 6 of 10]

    1st Battalion Squad Competition Murph

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Jordy Morales 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Reece Frye, a drill instructor with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion conducts push-ups while conducting a murph on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Jan. 8, 2025. The competition aimed to assess discipline, attention to detail, and warfighting proficiency. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jordy Morales)

    Date Taken: 01.08.2026
    Date Posted: 01.10.2026 21:11
    Photo ID: 9474762
    VIRIN: 260108-M-JM917-1033
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 12.83 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Battalion Squad Competition Murph [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Jordy Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marine, Murph, Drill Instructor, PT, Squad Competition

