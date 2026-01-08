1st Battalion Squad Competition Murph

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Jeromy Rodriguez, a drill instructor with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion conducts push-ups while conducting a murph on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Jan. 8, 2025. The competition aimed to assess discipline, attention to detail, and warfighting proficiency. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jordy Morales)