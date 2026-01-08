(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    1st Battalion Squad Competition Murph [Image 1 of 10]

    1st Battalion Squad Competition Murph

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Jordy Morales 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment and Weapons and Field Training Battalion participate in a squad competition on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Jan. 8, 2025. The competition aimed to assess discipline, attention to detail, and warfighting proficiency. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jordy Morales)

    Date Taken: 01.08.2026
    Date Posted: 01.10.2026 21:11
    Photo ID: 9474756
    VIRIN: 260108-M-JM917-1001
    Resolution: 5332x2643
    Size: 4.46 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Battalion Squad Competition Murph [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Jordy Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marines, MURPH, PT, Drill Instructor, Parris Island

