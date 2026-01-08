1st Battalion Squad Competition Murph

U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment and Weapons and Field Training Battalion participate in a squad competition on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Jan. 8, 2025. The competition aimed to assess discipline, attention to detail, and warfighting proficiency. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jordy Morales)
