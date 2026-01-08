(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Airman becomes Arkansas National Guard's first command senior enlisted leader

    Airman becomes Arkansas National Guard’s first command senior enlisted leader

    NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Israel Sanchez 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    CAMP JOSEPH T. ROBINSON, NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Chief Master Sgt. Scott Manamon assumes responsibility as the command senior enlisted leader of the Arkansas National Guard during a change of responsibility ceremony at here Jan. 10, 2026. He is the first Airman selected to fill the position. He’s served in uniform since 1986, first on active duty in the U.S. Navy, followed by service in the Massachusetts and Arkansas Air National Guard.

    Date Taken: 01.10.2026
    Date Posted: 01.10.2026
    Photo ID: 9474594
    VIRIN: 260110-Z-PG977-1024
    Resolution: 4419x2946
    Size: 1.58 MB
    Location: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, US
    Airman becomes Arkansas National Guard’s first command senior enlisted leader
    Airman becomes Arkansas National Guard’s first command senior enlisted leader

    Airman becomes Arkansas National Guard’s first command senior enlisted leader

    Arkansas Air National Guard
    Arkansas National Guard
    change of responsiblity

