Airman becomes Arkansas National Guard’s first command senior enlisted leader

CAMP JOSEPH T. ROBINSON, NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Chief Master Sgt. Scott Manamon assumes responsibility as the command senior enlisted leader of the Arkansas National Guard during a change of responsibility ceremony at here Jan. 10, 2026. He is the first Airman selected to fill the position. He’s served in uniform since 1986, first on active duty in the U.S. Navy, followed by service in the Massachusetts and Arkansas Air National Guard.