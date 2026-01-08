Airman becomes Arkansas National Guard’s first command senior enlisted leader

Photo By Sgt. Israel Sanchez | CAMP JOSEPH T. ROBINSON, NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Chief Master Sgt. Scott Manamon...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Israel Sanchez | CAMP JOSEPH T. ROBINSON, NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Chief Master Sgt. Scott Manamon assumes responsibility as the command senior enlisted leader of the Arkansas National Guard during a change of responsibility ceremony at here Jan. 10, 2026. He is the first Airman selected to fill the position. He’s served in uniform since 1986, first on active duty in the U.S. Navy, followed by service in the Massachusetts and Arkansas Air National Guard. see less | View Image Page

CAMP JOSEPH T. ROBINSON, NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – An Airman assumed his position as the state’s senior enlisted leader to the adjutant general in a ceremony here Jan. 10.



Air National Guard Chief Master Sgt. Scott Manamon replaced retiring Army National Guard Command Sgt. Maj. Gregory White, becoming the first Air National Guardsman to serve as the state’s senior enlisted leader.



“I’m very excited about Chief Manamon assuming this position,” said Brig. Gen. Chad Bridges, Arkansas’ adjutant general. “Because of his leadership, because of his integrity, and thirdly because of his care for Soldiers and Airmen.”



As the senior enlisted leader, Manamon will provide critical counsel on issues impacting the readiness, training, professional development, health, morale, welfare, and effective utilization of more than 8,800 enlisted Soldiers and Airmen in the Arkansas National Guard.



“To the Soldiers and Airmen of the Arkansas National Guard, it’s an honor of my lifetime to serve you,” the chief said during the ceremony. “Whether you wear Army green or Air Force blue, you represent the very best of our state.”



He said as the organization moves forward on the adjutant general’s focus areas of taking care of people, building combat readiness, building on existing partnerships, and modernization, “we will achieve them together.”



Manamon leads the enlisted force with a focus on developing agile, resilient leaders and strengthening the force’s operational readiness. He works closely with joint headquarters staff, commanders, and senior leaders to shape policy, guide enlisted initiatives, and advance the priorities of the Arkansas National Guard. Additionally, he provides information to the National Guard Bureau’s senior enlisted advisor concerning personnel training and manpower issues, effectiveness of Army and Air Force programs, and quality-of-life issues having a significant impact on the enlisted force.



His military career began in 1986 in the United States Navy, where he served for six years as a steelworker. In 1992, he enlisted in the Massachusetts Air National Guard as a photo sensors maintenance specialist. He joined the Arkansas National Guard’s 188thWing in 2015 where he held various positions with increasing responsibility culminating as the wing’s command chief master sergeant from October 2023 to November 2025.



White is retiring after 36 years of military service in the Army and Arkansas Army National Guard. He has served as the senior enlisted leader since May 2023.