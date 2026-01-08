(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    SMSgt Daniel Gibb’s Final Reenlistment Ceremony [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    SMSgt Daniel Gibb’s Final Reenlistment Ceremony

    OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Caroline Strickland 

    513th Air Control Group

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Cody Chitwood, deputy chief of Stan/Eval for the 513th Air Control Group, congratulates U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Daniel Gibb after administering his final oath of enlistment during a reenlistment ceremony at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Dec. 7, 2025. Gibb, who first enlisted in 1993 and later rejoined the Air Force Reserve, is nearing retirement as he completes his final enlistment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Caroline Strickland)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2025
    Date Posted: 01.10.2026 11:18
    Photo ID: 9474376
    VIRIN: 251207-F-PA224-1103
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.53 MB
    Location: OKLAHOMA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SMSgt Daniel Gibb’s Final Reenlistment Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Caroline Strickland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

