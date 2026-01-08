SMSgt Daniel Gibb’s Final Reenlistment Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Cody Chitwood, deputy chief of Stan/Eval for the 513th Air Control Group, congratulates U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Daniel Gibb after administering his final oath of enlistment during a reenlistment ceremony at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Dec. 7, 2025. Gibb, who first enlisted in 1993 and later rejoined the Air Force Reserve, is nearing retirement as he completes his final enlistment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Caroline Strickland)