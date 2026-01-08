SMSgt Daniel Gibb’s Final Reenlistment Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Daniel Gibb, 513th Operations Support Squadron, stands before the U.S. flag during his final reenlistment ceremony at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Dec. 7, 2025. Gibb, who first enlisted in 1993 and later returned to the Air Force Reserve, continues a multigenerational legacy of military service alongside his son assigned to the 513th ACG. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Caroline Strickland)